Paytm, MobiKwik rally as UPI fees open new revenue stream

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has set a 0.4% MDR on person-to-merchant UPI transactions over ₹2,000 from October 15.

The charge will be capped at ₹300 for payments of ₹75,000 and above.

Following the announcement, Paytm's shares jumped as much as 7.25% to ₹1,855.50 apiece in early trade today.

CMS Info Systems' shares rose up to 7.22% to ₹239 apiece and One Mobikwik's shares rose by 6.54% to ₹213.99 per share, respectively, in early trade today.