Paytm, MobiKwik shares fall amid potential UPI MDR postponement

The UPI Steering Committee had earlier proposed a 0.4% (40 bps) MDR for person-to-merchant transactions over ₹2,000 starting from October 15.

However, this proposal has now been met with requests from merchant bodies and fintechs seeking its deferral to January 2027 due to confusion over varying rates and policies.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is expected to decide within the next few days whether to defer its proposed MDR) on UPI transactions, following consultations with the Finance Ministry.