Paytm ordered to refund canceled Chandigarh Srinagar ticket during lockdown
Business
Paytm has been told to pay up after not refunding a canceled flight ticket during the COVID-19 lockdown.
A customer booked a Chandigarh-to-Srinagar roundtrip flight for April 2020, but when the return leg (Srinagar-to-Chandigarh) got canceled, their refund never arrived, so they took it to the consumer commission.
Bilaspur orders Paytm refund and compensation
The Bilaspur Consumer Commission ruled that Paytm was at fault and ordered it to return ₹6,437 with interest, plus ₹10,000 as compensation, and ₹5,000 for legal costs.
Paytm argued it sent refund links that expired unused, but the commission said it should have just transferred the money directly.
The airline was not blamed since it already handed over the refund to Paytm.