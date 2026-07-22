Paytm ordered to refund canceled Chandigarh Srinagar ticket during lockdown

The Bilaspur Consumer Commission ruled that Paytm was at fault and ordered it to return ₹6,437 with interest, plus ₹10,000 as compensation, and ₹5,000 for legal costs.

Paytm argued it sent refund links that expired unused, but the commission said it should have just transferred the money directly.

The airline was not blamed since it already handed over the refund to Paytm.