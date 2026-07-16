Paytm parent One 97 Communications stock rises on bonus news

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, saw its stock edge up on Thursday after news broke that the board will consider giving out bonus shares.

The stock touched a high of ₹1,395.90 before paring gains to ₹1,372.40 as of 10:31am just a bit higher than yesterday.

The board is set to meet on July 20 to talk about the bonus issue and check out its latest quarterly results.