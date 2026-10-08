Paytm, Pine Labs, MobiKwik shares fall amid MDR delay fears
Business
Big names like Paytm, Pine Labs, and MobiKwik saw their shares drop after word got out that the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) rules might be pushed back.
The change, originally set for October 15, 2026, could now be delayed to January 2027 as traders and small business groups worry about the impact on local shops and MSMEs.
Paytm down 10% MDR 0.4%
Paytm's stock slid 10%, its worst day since February, while Pine Labs dropped 4% and MobiKwik fell 8.3%.
The proposed MDR would add a 0.4% fee on payments over ₹2,000, which has many in the industry concerned.
Despite the dip, Goldman Sachs actually raised Paytm's price target to ₹2,070, showing some optimism for its future.