Paytm shares climb after government announces 0.4% P2M UPI MDR

Paytm's stock shot up more than 7% on Wednesday after the government said it will start charging a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments above ₹2,000 from October 15.

This ends almost six years of free merchant UPI transactions for payments above ₹2,000, and Paytm expects additional revenue from the merchant business for many of the payment transactions that were free earlier.