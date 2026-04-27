Paytm shares fall 6% after RBI cancels bank licence

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm , plummeted over 6% in early trade today. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revoked the license of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL). The move effectively ends any chance of revival for its banking arm. The company's stock was trading at ₹1,077 per share, down by 6.1% from its previous close.

Regulatory impact RBI's decision marks end of banking operations The RBI's decision is the last regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank, which has been under severe operational restrictions since January 2024. The earlier restrictions had barred new deposits and led to a gradual wind-down of operations. However, this latest move formally ends the entity's ability to function as a bank.

Company statement Limited near-term earnings impact for Paytm In light of the RBI's decision, Paytm said that the development will not materially impact near-term earnings. This is because the payments bank business had already become largely inoperative and its functions had been transitioned to a partner-led model. However, this move removes any residual possibility of Paytm operating as an integrated financial services platform.

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Business transition Shift to 3rd-party banks Paytm has shifted to working with third-party banks for payments, settlements, and UPI operations. This structure is usually associated with lower margins and higher dependency on partners. From a financial perspective, the immediate earnings impact is seen as limited since the payments bank's contribution had already declined significantly due to regulatory curbs. However, this move is viewed as a structural reset for the business that could cap long-term margin expansion and return ratios.

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