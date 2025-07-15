Paytm shares surge amid possible MSCI re-entry

MSCI Smallcap to Standard upgrade likely

A possible upgrade in the MSCI index—from Smallcap to Standard—could bring a big wave of investment, with analysts at Motilal Oswal estimating inflows around $212 million.

The official word comes August 8, and if it happens, changes kick in August 26.

For anyone following market moves or fintech trends, this could mean more attention (and money) flowing into Paytm.