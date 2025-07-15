Paytm shares surge amid possible MSCI re-entry
Paytm's stock just notched its fourth straight day of gains, closing at ₹999 and up 6.6% for July so far.
The company's shares have been climbing for five months, catching the eye of investors who've seen steady growth since March.
MSCI Smallcap to Standard upgrade likely
A possible upgrade in the MSCI index—from Smallcap to Standard—could bring a big wave of investment, with analysts at Motilal Oswal estimating inflows around $212 million.
The official word comes August 8, and if it happens, changes kick in August 26.
For anyone following market moves or fintech trends, this could mean more attention (and money) flowing into Paytm.
What do the analysts say?
Anticipation around the MSCI change has led domestic mutual funds to bump up their stake in Paytm recently, while foreign investors trimmed theirs a bit.
Out of 19 analysts tracking the stock, most are leaning positive—with nine calling it a buy and only three suggesting a sell—showing there's cautious optimism about where Paytm is headed next.