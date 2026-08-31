Paytm's AI-first approach drives FY27 start to ₹2,448cr revenue
Business
Paytm just had a strong start to FY27, thanks to its "AI-first" approach.
The company's revenue jumped 28% to ₹2,448 crore, and EBITDA (a key profit metric) soared by 182% to ₹203 crore.
Founder and Chief Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma credits smart use of AI for these gains.
Paytm trims costs, plans AI sales
Even with heavy investment in AI and new products, Paytm actually cut platform-building costs by 3% and kept other expenses in check.
Now, they're planning to offer their AI tools, used for things like fraud prevention and customer retention, to other businesses too.
Analysts are optimistic: Jefferies expects Paytm's EBITDA could hit around ₹2,100 crore by FY28.