Paytm's parent company turns profit for 1st time ever
Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, just turned a profit for the first time ever—earning ₹122.5 crore in Q1 FY26 after last year's huge loss.
But even with this big win, their stock still dropped nearly 3% on Wednesday as investors cashed out.
Simplifying financial reports
This turnaround came from tighter cost control and more payment revenue.
CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma also shared that Paytm will make its financial reports simpler going forward by dropping complicated ESOP adjustments—so numbers will be easier to follow for everyone.