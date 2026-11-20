PayU CEO Mohit Gopal says AI cannot match human judgment
PayU Payments India CEO Mohit Gopal says AI is great for repetitive tasks, but it just can't match real human judgment.
Speaking at a recent event, he pointed out that fields like medicine and law still rely on personal experience and people skills: things AI simply can't replicate.
Mohit Gopal: AI risks and opportunities
Gopal also shared that while basic jobs might be at risk if people don't keep learning new skills, AI isn't all bad news.
Like past tech shifts, it's set to create fresh opportunities for those willing to adapt, opening up new ways to learn and grow in your career.