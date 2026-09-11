PayU launches Fraud Liability Protect to secure international card payments
PayU just dropped a new tool called Fraud Liability Protect (FLP) to help Indian businesses handle international card payments safely.
Announced at Global Fintech Fest 2026, FLP uses AI and risk-based decisioning to assess cross-border card transactions, determine the level of authentication required and protect eligible merchants against fraud chargebacks, making it easier for genuine customers while cutting down on fraud and chargebacks.
FLP boosts cross-border payment success
FLP's smart risk engine speeds up low-risk payments but double-checks anything fishy.
Early results show an approximately 4-5% improvement in successful cross-border payments and a reduction in fraud exposure.
One online travel merchant recorded a 14% improvement in payment success rates and an 83% reduction in its fraud-to-sales ratio.
The tool is made for small and midsize businesses across e-commerce, travel, and food tech, with Zomato already on board to keep things secure without slowing users down.