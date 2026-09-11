PayU launches Fraud Liability Protect to secure international card payments

FLP's smart risk engine speeds up low-risk payments but double-checks anything fishy.

Early results show an approximately 4-5% improvement in successful cross-border payments and a reduction in fraud exposure.

One online travel merchant recorded a 14% improvement in payment success rates and an 83% reduction in its fraud-to-sales ratio.

The tool is made for small and midsize businesses across e-commerce, travel, and food tech, with Zomato already on board to keep things secure without slowing users down.