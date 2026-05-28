PB Fintech cofounders Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal to sell ₹654cr Business May 28, 2026

PB Fintech's co-founders, Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, are planning to sell shares worth ₹654 crore in a block deal on May 29, 2026.

They're offering up to 3.8 million shares with an indicative floor price of ₹1,720 per share, about 3.6% lower than the last closing price.

This move continues their gradual stake reduction since PB Fintech's IPO in 2021 and follows Tencent's recent exit from the company.