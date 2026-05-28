PB Fintech cofounders Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal to sell ₹654cr
PB Fintech's co-founders, Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, are planning to sell shares worth ₹654 crore in a block deal on May 29, 2026.
They're offering up to 3.8 million shares with an indicative floor price of ₹1,720 per share, about 3.6% lower than the last closing price.
This move continues their gradual stake reduction since PB Fintech's IPO in 2021 and follows Tencent's recent exit from the company.
PB Fintech Q4 FY26 profit ₹261cr
The share sale comes right after PB Fintech reported strong Q4 FY26 numbers: net income jumped 54% year-on-year to ₹261 crore, and revenue grew 37% to ₹2,061 crore.
Most of this boost came from their insurance distribution business, which saw premiums collected soar by 46%, hitting ₹9,217 crore thanks to steady renewal income and more action in retail lending.