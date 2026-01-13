PB Fintech rolls out Pensionbazaar to make pensions more accessible
PB Fintech, the company behind Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, has just launched Pensionbazaar—a new platform aiming to make pension plans easier for everyone, not just government employees.
The launch was marked by Sivasubramanian Ramann from PFRDA on Tuesday.
Why this matters: Changing how India thinks about pensions
The PFRDA wants to get more young people and private sector folks into the National Pension System (NPS), introducing flexible rules and pushing for better tax treatment.
PB Fintech's CEO Yashish Dahiya calls pensions "one of the biggest unmet needs in India" and hopes their insurance know-how will help build trust.
The goal? To show that pensions aren't just old-school government stuff—they're smart tools for building wealth.
What's next: Digital push for wider adoption
With only 75 lakh NPS accounts so far, the government is planning digital upgrades and rule changes to boost sign-ups.
Platforms like Pensionbazaar are set to play a big role in making pensions more mainstream—and maybe even a little cool—for younger Indians.