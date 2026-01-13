PB Fintech rolls out Pensionbazaar to make pensions more accessible

Why this matters: Changing how India thinks about pensions

The PFRDA wants to get more young people and private sector folks into the National Pension System (NPS), introducing flexible rules and pushing for better tax treatment.

PB Fintech's CEO Yashish Dahiya calls pensions "one of the biggest unmet needs in India" and hopes their insurance know-how will help build trust.

The goal? To show that pensions aren't just old-school government stuff—they're smart tools for building wealth.