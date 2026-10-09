PC Jeweller debt free with 14 PSU banks stock ₹14.72
Business
PC Jeweller's stock climbed over 6% on Friday, hitting ₹14.72, after the company became debt-free with respect to the consortium of 14 PSU banks.
The stock has been on a roll this year, up around 55% year to date and delivering a solid 55% return so far.
Sumeet Bagadia recommends hold and buy
Market experts say investor confidence is up since all mortgaged assets are now released.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, suggests holding if you already own shares, and for new investors, buying on dips could be smart, with a target of ₹18 if it crosses ₹15, but keep a stop-loss at ₹12 just to play it safe.