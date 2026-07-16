PC Jeweller plans 1,000 cr QIP, 150 cr authorized shares
PC Jeweller just announced plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), aiming to bring in fresh funds in multiple rounds.
The board also gave a nod to increasing the company's authorized capital by adding 150 crore new shares.
Before any of this happens, shareholders need to approve the plan and some official paperwork will need tweaking.
PC Jeweller fundraising to speed recovery
This fundraising move is all about speeding up the company's financial recovery.
In Q1 FY27, their revenue jumped 21% compared to last year and they slashed debt by 24%.
Since September 2024, they've cut total debt by over 90%, and expect to be completely debt-free soon.
In the March quarter (March 2026 / Q4 FY26), profit climbed 61.3% and revenue was up 32.7%, showing their turnaround is on track.