PC Jeweller Q2-FY27 profit 58% to ₹331cr, revenue climbs 27.8%

On top of that, PC Jeweller boosted its core earnings (EBITDA) by 74.1% and wiped out all bank debt, making its finances look solid.

Looking forward, they plan to open up to 100 new showrooms in the next year or so and are teaming up with NSDC and CM YUVA to bring more entrepreneurs on board.

Plus, they're working on a new jewelry line featuring demi-fine styles and lab-grown diamonds, definitely aimed at younger shoppers.