PC Jeweller settles nearly ₹4,100cr bank debt, stock up 89%
Business
PC Jeweller just wiped out nearly ₹4,100 crore in debt after settling with a group of 14 banks led by SBI.
Investors are loving it: the company's stock has soared 89% over the last six months and is up more than 52% this year alone.
Its market value now sits above ₹13,760 crore.
PC Jeweller Q1 profit up 37%
It's not just about the debt: PC Jeweller's profits jumped 37% to ₹222 crore in Q1 FY27, with revenue also climbing 21%.
If you'd invested three years ago, your returns would be over 400%.
Safe to say, confidence in the company is back in a big way.