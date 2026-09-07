PC Jeweller shares jump 15% to ₹13.65 on BSE
Business
PC Jeweller's stock shot up 15% to ₹13.65 on the BSE on Monday, 7 September, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session, even while most of the market struggled.
The share price has climbed over 35% in just a month and is up 43% for the year, catching plenty of attention.
PC Jeweller aims debt-free this month
The real story behind this rally?
PC Jeweller has been working hard to pay off its debts, clearing dues with nine out of 14 banks ahead of schedule and settling more than 96% with the rest.
They're aiming to be completely debt-free in the current month itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position.