PC Jeweller stock slips after SEBI warnings to 2 executives
PC Jeweller's stock slipped over 4% on Monday after SEBI issued warnings to its promoter and managing director, Balram Garg, and company secretary and compliance officer Vijay Panwar for failing to maintain a structured digital database linked to the Q1 FY26 business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The company reassured everyone that the warning does not impact its finances or daily operations.
PC Jeweller reports 80% revenue jump
SEBI flagged the lack of a digital record for sensitive information between April and June 2025.
Even with this regulatory hiccup, PC Jeweller has been on a growth streak, reporting an impressive 80% jump in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, thanks to high demand during festive and wedding seasons.
Earlier this year, its stock had actually soared by more than 60% as it worked hard to pay off debts and move toward being debt-free.