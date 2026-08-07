PCI confirms UPI remains free for consumers, small merchants
Good news: The Payments Council of India (PCI) has cleared the air: UPI payments will stay free for consumers, just like they've been since 2016, and small merchants.
PCI assured that UPI will continue to remain free for consumers and small merchants, so you can keep paying friends or shopping at your local kirana store without worrying about extra charges.
Larger companies may face UPI charges
Small merchants don't have to pay any fees for accepting UPI payments, but PCI mentioned that larger companies might have to pay some service charges as part of their business agreements.
Still, these costs won't affect regular users or small shop owners.
PCI also said it is about supporting continued investments in technology, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and infrastructure while keeping consumers and small businesses protected.