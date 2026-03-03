P.E. Analytics to launch AI chatbot for real estate insights
P.E. Analytics, listed on the NSE, is rolling out an AI-powered chat platform to make real estate info—like prices, rents, and supply—way more accessible in India.
The platform will soon launch, with plans to take it global soon after.
The company's financials
The company's revenue nearly doubled (up 96% to ₹50.69 crore) from FY22 to FY25, while profits jumped 42%.
Their tech-first approach seems to be paying off as they look to expand beyond India with this new AI tool.
Real estate data and upcoming university partnership
Through its PropEquity platform, P.E. Analytics tracks 1.8 lakh projects by over 60,000 developers in 50+ cities—a database built over nearly two decades with ₹200 crore invested.
Next up: a partnership with Cambridge University's Land Economy department that could lead to the establishment of India's first real estate school in Gurugram.
Plans to integrate AI into real estate education
Teaming up with Cambridge means new programs—including a master's degree—and smarter predictive models for the industry using AI.
It's all part of P.E. Analytics's plan to blend tech and education for a smarter real estate future in India (and beyond).