Peacock raises monthly prices across plans starting August 18, 2026
Business
Peacock is bumping up subscription costs across all plans starting August 18, 2026.
The ad-supported Select plan goes from $7.99 to $8.99 a month, Premium jumps from $10.99 to $12.99 a month, and ad-free Premium Plus rises from $16.99 to $19.99 a month.
Peacock says hike helps create Bravoverse
Existing users will see the higher prices after September 17 unless they're on annual or promo plans (those stick around until they expire).
Peacock says the price hike helps create new features like an AI-powered Bravoverse video feed and smarter live sports streaming for mobile fans.
The platform just hit 48 million subscribers and turned its first profit, but this is already its fourth price increase since launching in 2020.