Peak XV, Activate eye Wispr Flow's round could top $250 million Business May 27, 2026

Big venture capital names like Peak XV Partners and Activate are reportedly lining up to invest in Wispr Flow, a voice AI startup founded by Stanford grads Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg.

This new funding round could top $250 million and push the company's valuation to $2 billion. Existing backers like Menlo Ventures and Notable Capital are also joining in.