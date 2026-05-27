Peak XV, Activate eye Wispr Flow's round could top $250 million
Business
Big venture capital names like Peak XV Partners and Activate are reportedly lining up to invest in Wispr Flow, a voice AI startup founded by Stanford grads Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg.
This new funding round could top $250 million and push the company's valuation to $2 billion. Existing backers like Menlo Ventures and Notable Capital are also joining in.
India fastest-growing market for Wispr Flow
Peak XV is considering $15 million, while Activate may chip in $3 million to $5 million, using a strategy similar to their ElevenLabs investment.
India is Wispr Flow's fastest-growing market, making up 10% of its revenue with user numbers rising 60% month-on-month.
With 2.5 million downloads worldwide, Wispr Flow is definitely one to watch.