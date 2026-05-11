Peak XV, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital sell $498 million Groww stake

May 12 frees 400cr pre-IPO shares

The timing lines up with the lock-in period ending for about 400 crore pre-IPO shares on May 12, unlocking 65% of Groww's early investor holdings.

Investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and J.P. Morgan are helping out with this deal, which could shake up Groww's stock performance and how investors feel about the company going forward.