Pearson is using AI to help people upskill for the future
Pearson, a big name in education, is stepping up its AI game to help companies and employees get ready for tomorrow's job market.
Their Faethm AI platform predicts what skills will be needed next and offers micro-credentials and analytics to guide workforce growth.
Tools like Credly (for digital badges), Mondly (for language learning), and the Pearson Test of English (with AI-powered scoring) are all about helping people fill skill gaps quickly.
Big push in India with tech partners and colleges
In India, Pearson is teaming up with IT company HCL Tech, government groups like NSDC, and state governments to roll out broad skilling programs.
Over 7,000 higher-education institutions—including top places like IITs and IIMs—benefit from Pearson platforms such as MyInsights and Versant, which serve millions of learners every year to boost language skills and job readiness.
The goal is to make quality learning more accessible through smart tech.