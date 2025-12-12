Pearson is using AI to help people upskill for the future Business Dec 12, 2025

Pearson, a big name in education, is stepping up its AI game to help companies and employees get ready for tomorrow's job market.

Their Faethm AI platform predicts what skills will be needed next and offers micro-credentials and analytics to guide workforce growth.

Tools like Credly (for digital badges), Mondly (for language learning), and the Pearson Test of English (with AI-powered scoring) are all about helping people fill skill gaps quickly.