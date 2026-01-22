Peet's Coffee is closing 27 California stores—here's why
Peet's Coffee is shutting down about 27 stores in California by January 31, 2026, including several San Francisco spots.
This comes around the time that Keurig Dr Pepper announced an $18 billion deal to buy Peet's parent company, JDE Peet's.
The bigger picture: shrinking store count and new ownership
Peet's has reduced its US store footprint in recent years. Most locations are still in California, and they're averaging $1.5 million a year each.
With the Keurig Dr Pepper takeover set to wrap up in 2026, the company will be split into two public firms—big moves for the world's largest pure-play coffee company.
What Peet's says about the closures
Spokesperson Stephanie O'Brien shared that these closures fit their "long-term growth priorities and current market conditions."
She thanked both employees and customers for sticking with them, saying Peet's is still proud of its six-decade legacy.