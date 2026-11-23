Pegasystems and Karnataka to train 200 candidates on Pega Platform
Pegasystems is partnering with the Karnataka government to train and certify 200 candidates in 2027 on its Pega Platform.
The goal? To help more local talent get hands-on tech skills and boost the state's AI game, with training sessions happening in groups for practical experience.
TecQubes to run certification program
TecQubes Technologies India Private Ltd (TecQubes) will run the program, focusing on quality and making sure participants actually get certified.
Karnataka's minister for home, information technology and biotechnology, and e-governance, Priyank Kharge says this will make young people more employable and support the state's growing tech scene.
Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Pegasystems India, Deepak Visweswariah adds that they're aiming to build a stronger pool of tech talent through structured learning and recognized certifications.