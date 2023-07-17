Pension for retired RBI employees increased after 4 years

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 17, 2023

The notification was issued on Thursday

The central government has permitted the revision of pension for retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees, reported Mint. Now, the basic pension amount has been increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 163. This applies to workers who retired before November 1, 2017. In a notification on Thursday, the RBI said the revised amount will be paid from June 2023.

Last pension revision occurred in 2019

The circular further said no arrears will be paid for the period before June 2023. The recent revision will benefit 30,000 retired RBI employees. According to Mint, the last pension revision was done in 2019 when retired employees received a 10% increase along with the Dearness Allowance (DA) with each of the three wage revisions in 2002, 2007, and 2012.

