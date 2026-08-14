Pensioners' groups seek ToR amendment to include pre 2026 retirees
Big groups representing central government workers and pensioners, like Bharat Pensioners's Samaj (BPS) and All India Defence Employees's Federation (AIDEF), are asking the government to amend the eighth Pay Commission Terms of Reference (ToR).
Their main request: make sure pension and family pension revisions cover central government employees who retired before January 1, 2026.
They also want a clause about "unfunded cost" dropped, saying it creates serious apprehension among pensioners.
Unions demand equal pensions for 6.9 million
These organizations point out that nearly 6.9 million pensioners, including those on the Old Pension Scheme, aren't getting fair treatment right now.
They're pushing for equal benefits for all retirees, past and future, and better family pensions.
As they put it, pension is a constitutional obligation for public service, not just a budget issue.
They're urging quick action to protect financial security for central government pensioners and family pensioners.