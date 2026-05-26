Pentagon and SpaceX spar over $25,000 Starlink drone guidance fee
The Pentagon and SpaceX are butting heads after SpaceX raised its monthly Starlink fee for guiding US drones against Iranian targets from $5,000 to $25,000.
This move nearly doubled the cost per drone unit from about $30,000, something the Pentagon accepted, even though it wasn't thrilled about paying so much.
Pentagon eyes 3,500 plus Starshield terminals
Starlink is now a must-have for US military missions, handling communications and helping drones hit their targets, even in tough spots.
With thousands of satellites (a large share of satellites in orbit), SpaceX has a lot of control.
The Pentagon is thinking about buying more than 3,500 additional Starshield terminals from SpaceX for future operations, but relying on just one provider worries it—especially after outages during big moments like Ukraine's counteroffensive and recent Navy tests.
Pentagon seeks alternative satellite providers
To avoid getting stuck with only one option, the Pentagon wants those new Starshield terminals and is actively seeking alternative providers for critical operations.