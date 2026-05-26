Pentagon and SpaceX spar over $25,000 Starlink drone guidance fee

Pentagon eyes 3,500 plus Starshield terminals

Starlink is now a must-have for US military missions, handling communications and helping drones hit their targets, even in tough spots.

With thousands of satellites (a large share of satellites in orbit), SpaceX has a lot of control.

The Pentagon is thinking about buying more than 3,500 additional Starshield terminals from SpaceX for future operations, but relying on just one provider worries it—especially after outages during big moments like Ukraine's counteroffensive and recent Navy tests.