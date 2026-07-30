Pentagon awards $135B contracts to ease shortages amid Iran war

The Pentagon just announced $135 billion in new defense contracts to help fix US weapon shortages and meet rising demands, especially with the Iran war, with Lockheed Martin getting $59 billion to ramp up Patriot missile production, and General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries scoring up to $76.6 billion for building advanced submarines and upgrading shipyards.

The administration has requested $1.5 trillion for a defense budget to prepare for future conflicts.