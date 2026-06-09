Pentagon blacklists Alibaba, BYD over ties to Chinese military

Business impact

Companies on Pentagon list can still operate in US

The Pentagon's list, created in 2021, identifies Chinese firms with ties to the military. This includes not just those directly controlled by China's armed forces but also those contributing to its defense industrial base. The latest update has expanded the list from about 130 last year to 188 this year. Companies on this list can still operate in the US, but they risk reputational damage and may face additional restrictions.