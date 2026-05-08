Pentagon blacklists Anthropic as supply chain risk, 1st US firm
Big news in tech: The Pentagon has blacklisted Anthropic, a major AI company, calling it a supply chain risk, the first time a US firm has been singled out like this.
The move follows weeks of tension over Anthropic's refusal to change its stance on AI use for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.
Dario Amodei admitted he "I want to completely apologize for this memo" and apologized for a leaked memo that blamed the row on his failure to lavish "dictator-style praise" on President Donald Trump.
Dario Amodei vows legal challenge
Amodei says he'll fight the Pentagon's decision in court, arguing it goes beyond legal limits.
He mentioned most of its business (including big clients like Microsoft) won't be affected by the blacklist.
This clash has sparked bigger conversations about how AI should be regulated, with Amodei urging Congress to set safer rules, and calling on other tech companies to agree on strong ethical standards for AI development.