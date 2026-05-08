Pentagon blacklists Anthropic as supply chain risk, 1st US firm Business May 08, 2026

Big news in tech: The Pentagon has blacklisted Anthropic, a major AI company, calling it a supply chain risk, the first time a US firm has been singled out like this.

The move follows weeks of tension over Anthropic's refusal to change its stance on AI use for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

Dario Amodei admitted he "I want to completely apologize for this memo" and apologized for a leaked memo that blamed the row on his failure to lavish "dictator-style praise" on President Donald Trump.