Pentagon shifts weapons buying toward startups under Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon is changing up how it buys weapons, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushing more funding toward tech startups, even as big contractors still dominate.

Spending on the top 15 defense-tech startups tripled from 2022 to the last fiscal year, but they still make up less than 1% of all military contracts.

Congress isn't totally sold, though: lawmakers are questioning Hegseth's $1.5 trillion budget request and worrying about rising startup valuations.