Pentagon signs contracts for 'Loyal wingmen' drones under CCA program

CCA plans 150 drones by 2030

The plan is to have 150 drones ready by 2030, eventually ramping up to about 1,000. Prototype models YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A will be upgraded into operational FQ-42A and FQ-44 versions.

To keep things flexible, software is being developed by several vendors instead of just one.

This push for smarter drones isn't just a US thing: countries everywhere are investing in advanced autonomous systems as military strategies shift with global events.