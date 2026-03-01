People are betting millions on potential US-Iran war

Prediction markets are buzzing with bets

These bets aren't just numbers—they show how real global tensions feel right now.

Odds for things like Iran's Supreme Leader being ousted by March 31, 2026, rose sharply in some prediction markets, and some markets also offered contracts on whether the Iranian regime could fall by the end of March 2026.

People are also wagering on whether we'll see a ceasefire soon, or even a US invasion in the coming months.

Even the possibility of closing the Strait of Hormuz is being traded in markets.

It's wild to see world events turn into high-stakes predictions—and it says a lot about what people think could actually happen next.