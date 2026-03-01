People are betting millions on potential US-Iran war
People are putting serious money on prediction markets, trying to guess if and when the US and Iran might clash.
Since January 2026, one contract had about $42 million in bets by January 31, and by February 28 the largest contract had around $90 million, while contracts about regime change in Iran have pulled in $36 million.
Prediction markets are buzzing with bets
These bets aren't just numbers—they show how real global tensions feel right now.
Odds for things like Iran's Supreme Leader being ousted by March 31, 2026, rose sharply in some prediction markets, and some markets also offered contracts on whether the Iranian regime could fall by the end of March 2026.
People are also wagering on whether we'll see a ceasefire soon, or even a US invasion in the coming months.
Even the possibility of closing the Strait of Hormuz is being traded in markets.
It's wild to see world events turn into high-stakes predictions—and it says a lot about what people think could actually happen next.