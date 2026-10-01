PepsiCo and Monster sue India's FSSAI over 'energy drink' ban
PepsiCo and Monster are suing India's food safety authority (FSSAI) after it banned the use of 'energy drink' on product labels from June 30, citing health concerns.
The move hits a fast-growing market expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with PepsiCo claiming it affects 492 million bottles in circulation on July 31 and 26 million cans in circulation on July 31, so, big money is at stake.
Seizures follow India's FSSAI ban
The ban led to immediate product seizures across several states and shook up beverage companies, including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.
While some courts have temporarily sided with Red Bull and Hell Energy, FSSAI is not backing down yet.
With India's energy drink market growing at 12.6% annually, faster than in the US or China, the outcome could seriously shape what ends up in your fridge next.