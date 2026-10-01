PepsiCo and Monster sue India's FSSAI over 'energy drink' ban

PepsiCo and Monster are suing India's food safety authority (FSSAI) after it banned the use of 'energy drink' on product labels from June 30, citing health concerns.

The move hits a fast-growing market expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with PepsiCo claiming it affects 492 million bottles in circulation on July 31 and 26 million cans in circulation on July 31, so, big money is at stake.