PepsiCo India invests ₹5,700cr to expand manufacturing across 3 states Business May 19, 2026

PepsiCo India just announced it's putting ₹5,700 crore into expanding its manufacturing across Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

The goal? To keep up with rising demand and make sure your favorite snacks and drinks stay easy to find.

CEO Jagrut Kotecha says this is all about growing their presence in these key regions.