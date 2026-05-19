PepsiCo India invests ₹5,700cr to expand manufacturing across 3 states
PepsiCo India just announced it's putting ₹5,700 crore into expanding its manufacturing across Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.
The goal? To keep up with rising demand and make sure your favorite snacks and drinks stay easy to find.
CEO Jagrut Kotecha says this is all about growing their presence in these key regions.
PepsiCo India new plants revenue ₹9,789cr
A new concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and a snacks unit in Assam are opening within months, so expect more products hitting shelves.
In Tamil Nadu, PepsiCo's recent land purchase mean even bigger snack production ahead.
Financially, they're solid: last year saw double-digit growth again, with revenue at ₹9,789 crore and profits at ₹905 crore.
CFO Savitha Balachandran points out their strong cash reserves too—over ₹1,600 crore—so they're set for this expansion.
India remains a key PepsiCo market
India remains one of PepsiCo's biggest global markets thanks to its steady economy and huge growth potential.
With these investments and expansions, PepsiCo wants to keep meeting demand while staying ahead of the competition here.