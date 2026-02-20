Perfios.ai's KScan AI maps MSME ecosystem for smarter lending
Perfios.ai just dropped KScan AI, a new platform that uses artificial intelligence to help banks and lenders better understand small businesses (MSMEs) in India.
It pulls info from over 900 official sources—think GST, MCA, EPF—to build detailed profiles on more than 30 million companies.
The goal? Smarter KYC checks and easier business discovery.
KScan AI digs deep, mapping business connections up to four degrees away and performing KYC/KYB, entity verification, due diligence, risk screening, litigation checks and sanction screenings, and supporting credit evaluation.
In pilot runs, it delivered 10x more MSME leads at five times lower cost, with approximately 1.8 lakh due diligence checks and 2 lakh litigation checks done in a year.
The Gross NPA ratio for MSME loans declined from 4.5% in March 2024 to 3.6% by March 2025.
As Perfios.ai's Chief Product Officer B Krishna Chaitanya puts it: "KScan AI is delivering actionable intelligence that drives smarter lending decisions."