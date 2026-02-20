Perfios.ai's KScan AI maps MSME ecosystem for smarter lending Business Feb 20, 2026

Perfios.ai just dropped KScan AI, a new platform that uses artificial intelligence to help banks and lenders better understand small businesses (MSMEs) in India.

It pulls info from over 900 official sources—think GST, MCA, EPF—to build detailed profiles on more than 30 million companies.

The goal? Smarter KYC checks and easier business discovery.