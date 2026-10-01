Pernod Ricard India applies for public limited status, asks vendors
Business
Pernod Ricard India is taking big steps toward going public: it has applied to change its legal status to a public limited company and is asking vendors to reflect its proposed public limited status on invoices.
There is no official IPO date yet, but these behind-the-scenes moves show the company is getting serious about joining the stock market.
Alexandre Ricard calls India growth hub
India has become a major growth hub for Pernod Ricard, with CEO Alexandre Ricard highlighting its importance.
The company's revenue grew 7% in FY26, and spirits sales were up 4%.
To keep things running smoothly during this transition, it is working on supply chain upgrades and sorting out state-by-state licenses and registrations.