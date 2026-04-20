Pernod Ricard weighing IPO for India arm amid market inflows Business Apr 20, 2026

Pernod Ricard, the maker of Chivas Regal and Absolut, is thinking about launching an IPO for its Indian arm.

With India's stock market buzzing (it pulled in $2.9 billion so far this year), the company wants a slice of that action, but nothing is set in stone just yet.