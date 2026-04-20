Pernod Ricard weighing IPO for India arm amid market inflows
Business
Pernod Ricard, the maker of Chivas Regal and Absolut, is thinking about launching an IPO for its Indian arm.
With India's stock market buzzing (it pulled in $2.9 billion so far this year), the company wants a slice of that action, but nothing is set in stone just yet.
Pernod Ricard India sold Imperial Blue
Pernod Ricard India is a big deal in the country's spirits scene, with more than 1,500 employees and 24 production sites across India.
The company recently sold off its Imperial Blue division for about $446 million.
If this IPO happens, Pernod Ricard would join global names like Hyundai and LG that have already jumped into India's equity markets.