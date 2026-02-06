Pernod Ricard's whisky labels misused on local liquor bottles: Report
Pernod Ricard is looking into a troubling case after Rajasthan authorities raided its Bhilwara warehouse and found Ballantine's whisky labels being used on cheaper, local liquor bottles.
The raid, sparked by an anonymous tip, led to one employee's arrest (he's now out on bail) and points to possible product fraud.
Company is working with investigators
Officials seized loose labels during the raid, with state officer Dhola Ram Bishnoi noting that handing out labels separately isn't allowed.
Pernod Ricard says it hasn't done anything wrong and is working with investigators.
This isn't their first run-in with regulators—recent years have seen tax demands, antitrust cases, and even money laundering allegations.
The company insists it's committed to following the rules and has fired employees in the past for policy violations.