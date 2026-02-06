Pernod Ricard's whisky labels misused on local liquor bottles: Report

Company is working with investigators

Officials seized loose labels during the raid, with state officer Dhola Ram Bishnoi noting that handing out labels separately isn't allowed.

Pernod Ricard says it hasn't done anything wrong and is working with investigators.

This isn't their first run-in with regulators—recent years have seen tax demands, antitrust cases, and even money laundering allegations.

The company insists it's committed to following the rules and has fired employees in the past for policy violations.