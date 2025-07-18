Next Article
Perplexity AI hits $18B valuation with new funding round
Perplexity AI just scored a massive $18 billion valuation thanks to a new $100 million funding round. That's a big leap from its previous $14 billion, especially considering the company only launched in 2022.
Their AI-powered search engine competes with Google, which is pretty wild for such a young startup.
Perplexity's value skyrocketed from $1B to $3B last year
Perplexity's value shot up from $1 billion to $3 billion in 2023 alone, and they've now reached their original goal of an $18 billion valuation.
This latest investment shows investors believe in Perplexity's unique approach and see it as one of the most exciting names in the competitive AI scene right now.
