Why SEBI is making it harder to trade derivatives

SEBI's response to the situation

Retail investors have increased by 24% in just two years, but 91% of them lost money trading options in FY2025—ouch.

SEBI wants to fix this by tightening rules, reducing market manipulation, and making sure only those who understand the risks get involved.

Brokers worry it might push some traders toward riskier or unregulated platforms, but the hope is these changes will make the market safer and fairer for everyone.