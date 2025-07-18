Next Article
Why SEBI is making it harder to trade derivatives
SEBI is rolling out big changes to India's derivatives market, with specific measures introduced in May 2025.
Minimum contract sizes are going up, and you'll need to pay more upfront, making it harder for casual traders to jump in.
The move is meant to slow down risky speculation and protect people from heavy losses.
SEBI's response to the situation
Retail investors have increased by 24% in just two years, but 91% of them lost money trading options in FY2025—ouch.
SEBI wants to fix this by tightening rules, reducing market manipulation, and making sure only those who understand the risks get involved.
Brokers worry it might push some traders toward riskier or unregulated platforms, but the hope is these changes will make the market safer and fairer for everyone.