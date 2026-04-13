Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says AI will create new jobs

Aravind Srinivas sees entrepreneurship, urges adaptation

Srinivas sees job disruptions from AI as a chance for people to start their own ventures more easily, thanks to smarter tools.

He's optimistic about this shift leading to more independence and flexibility, though he points out you'll need the right skills (and maybe some savings) to make the most of it.

With 25% of recent US job cuts linked to AI changes and big companies like Amazon and Meta adjusting their teams, adapting quickly is key.