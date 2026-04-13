Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says AI will create new jobs
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, thinks artificial intelligence is shaking up the job market, but not all in a bad way.
On the All-In podcast, he shared that while some jobs might disappear for now, AI is actually opening doors for new kinds of work and entrepreneurship.
As he put it, AI is going to be a net positive in terms of creating jobs.
Aravind Srinivas sees entrepreneurship, urges adaptation
Srinivas sees job disruptions from AI as a chance for people to start their own ventures more easily, thanks to smarter tools.
He's optimistic about this shift leading to more independence and flexibility, though he points out you'll need the right skills (and maybe some savings) to make the most of it.
With 25% of recent US job cuts linked to AI changes and big companies like Amazon and Meta adjusting their teams, adapting quickly is key.