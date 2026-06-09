Perplexity sticks with 2028 IPO plan
What's the story
Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Perplexity has confirmed its intention to go public in 2028. This decision comes despite the recent IPO filings from Anthropic and OpenAI. CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC that their plans remain unchanged regardless of these two companies' actions. He said, "Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case."
Market impact
SpaceX IPO could impact AI companies' listings: Srinivas
Srinivas also weighed in on SpaceX's upcoming IPO, suggesting it could influence the debut of AI companies. He said, "I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don't go well, like there is no sugar coating on that. The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out." However, he stressed that it's important for Anthropic and OpenAI to have successful IPOs as they are doing well.
Financial health
Perplexity not running out of money, dismisses financial struggles
Srinivas has previously dismissed rumors about Perplexity's financial struggles, reiterating that the company is not running out of money. He said they are in a good position to wait until 2028 for their IPO. Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity, echoed this sentiment by saying that sticking with 2028 as their earliest IPO date has helped them build a healthy, high-growth business.