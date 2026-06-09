Perplexity sticks with 2028 IPO plan

Market impact

SpaceX IPO could impact AI companies' listings: Srinivas

Srinivas also weighed in on SpaceX's upcoming IPO, suggesting it could influence the debut of AI companies. He said, "I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don't go well, like there is no sugar coating on that. The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out." However, he stressed that it's important for Anthropic and OpenAI to have successful IPOs as they are doing well.