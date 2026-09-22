Persistent Systems boosts Nagarro SE stake to 83.25%

Persistent Systems just boosted its stake in Nagarro SE to 83.25% after the voluntary public takeover offer's acceptance period wrapped up on September 17, 2026.

If you're a shareholder and haven't sold yet, the additional acceptance period starts on September 23, 2026, and runs through October 6, 2026.

Shares can be sold at €81 each in cash from September 23 through October 6.