Persistent Systems boosts Nagarro SE stake to 83.25%
Persistent Systems just boosted its stake in Nagarro SE to 83.25% after the voluntary public takeover offer's acceptance period wrapped up on September 17, 2026.
If you're a shareholder and haven't sold yet, the additional acceptance period starts on September 23, 2026, and runs through October 6, 2026.
Shares can be sold at €81 each in cash from September 23 through October 6.
Persistent Systems plans to delist Nagarro
Persistent plans to delist Nagarro from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by early 2027 and is lining up up to $1.25 billion in funding for the deal.
Despite a slight dip in share price, Persistent Systems Executive Director and CEO Sandeep Kalra is upbeat, saying Nagarro's growth could soon match Persistent's pace.
Both companies are aiming for mid-teen or higher growth over the next few years.