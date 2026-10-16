Persistent Systems posts September quarter revenue up 20% to $487.6 million
Business
Persistent Systems just wrapped up a solid September quarter, with revenue up 20% from last year to $487.6 million.
Profits stayed healthy, and the company kept its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin steady at 15%.
This momentum was fueled by new deals and steady performance.
Persistent Systems bids $1.3B for Nagarro
The company locked in $633.5 million worth of contracts this quarter.
On top of that, Persistent launched an all-cash bid to acquire Germany's Nagarro for around $1.3 billion, aiming to build a major player in digital engineering and AI.
They are also rolling out projects like cloud upgrades for insurers and AI tools for banks, showing they are serious about tech-driven growth.