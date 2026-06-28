Persistent Systems proposes acquiring Nagarro to create global AI leader

Persistent cites Nagarro growth and clients

Nagarro caught Persistent's eye thanks to its loyal clients and rapid growth, especially as demand for generative AI keeps rising.

The two companies share an engineering-focused culture, which should make joining forces smoother.

Human will help with the transition, though his long-term role isn't set yet.

Over the next few quarters, expect them to combine strengths (Persistent's sales reach and Nagarro's digital know-how) to offer even better technology solutions worldwide.